Robert Bomeda Benazzi, MD, age 77, died peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Richmond, Va. He was born on December 5, 1942, in Danville, Va., a son of the late Dr. B.B. and Ruby B. Benazzi. Dr. Benazzi is survived by a sister, Patricia B. Carmack and her husband, Samuel M. Carmack Jr., and a brother, Louis J. Benazzi, all of Richmond, Va.; nieces, Julia C. Rezabeck and her husband, John J. Rezabeck, Embrey S. Carmack, and Winburn C. Augustine and her husband, Carter D. Augustine; great-nephew, Lt. Samuel O'Ferrall; and a great-niece, Lucy McLean O'Ferrall. Dr. Benazzi was a retired radiologist practicing for forty years in Rochester, N.Y. until he recently moving to Richmond. He graduated from George Washington High School, University of Virginia, University of Richmond, Medical College of Virginia. Dr. Benazzi served his internship and residency at Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass. The family would like to thank the staff at The Hermitage Richmond and especially to Uvonda and Tashawn for the loving care shown to Dr. Benazzi. Private graveside services will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, in Danville, with Father Jonathan Goertz officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The American Parkinson's Disease Association, or Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Benazzi family. Please sign our on line guest book at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
