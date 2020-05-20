July 31, 1940 - Saturday, May 16, 2020 Patricia Walker Beggarly, 79, of Pelham, went to her heavenly home on May 16, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1940, to the late Willie and Eula Walker. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Diane B. Robinson (Butch) and Vickie B. Webster; grandchildren, Hayley, Patrick, Christina, Nathan, and Christopher; sisters, Reva Parker, and Linda Powell; and brothers, J.T. Walker, Robert Walker, Sammy Walker, and Donald Walker. Mrs. Beggarly attended Central Boulevard Church of God. She loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Her family remembers her as the best example of a wife, mother, and grandmother anyone could ask for. Her laugh was contagious, and her sense of humor was unmatched. She was always available to help others and was willing to give of herself for them. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Darden Beggarly; granddaughter, Elizabeth; sisters, Lucille Daniels, Adean Wyatt, and Barbara Perrow; brothers, Billy Walker, Wayne Walker, and W.T. Walker. There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m, Friday, May 22, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens, officiated by the Rev. Butch Robinson and the Rev. John Meadows. Please remember that we are still observing COVID-19 restrictions. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Beggarly family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
May 22
Graveside
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00PM
Danville Memorial Gardens
4849 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
