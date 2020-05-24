William Edward "Eddie" Barrick went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Eddie was predeceased by his parents, Josephine Long Barrick and Walter Ennis Barrick Jr., four grandparents, his brother, John, and sister, JoAnne. He is survived by a sister, Sandra Barrick Bierman of Dallas, Texas; two sons, Edward Barrick and Richard Barrick, of Danville Va.; and many loving friends. Eddie had a successful career in both insurance and sales. Eddie was active in Jaycees and many other volunteer activities. Eddie was proud of his father, a P-51 flight instructor during World War II and full Colonel in the Air Force reserves. Eddie was involved with the Veterans as well. The family would like to thank Jimmy Barts, who served as Eddie's guardian the past 5 years overseeing the wonderful care for Eddie, and Joy Williamson and her staff for Eddie's loving care the past 2 years. Thank you also to the many friends that visited with Eddie. A private graveside service was held at Mountain View Cemetery. A celebration of Eddie's life will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Tree of Life Ministries, 3720 US Highway 29 N, Danville, VA 24540, with the family receiving friends at 5 p.m. and a short memorial service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made to the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Drive, Suite J, Danville, VA 24541 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Townes Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
