Carole (Collins) Eileen Barnes Carole E. Collins Barnes, 85, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Parham Doctors Hospital in Richmond, Va., after a longstsanding lung complication. Carole was born on November, 20, 1934, in Grandview, Ohio, daughter of Hannibal Francis and Helen Kollman Collins on the family farm where she spent her youth. She was the younger sister of the late Narcissa E. "Narcy" Guenzi and the late Francis "Bud" Collins. She graduated from New Matamoras High School then attended Ohio University, where she met her future husband, the late John Robert "Bob" Barnes, and later completed her medical technology degree at Cleveland Clinic. She and Bob, son of Orlando Keith and Marjorie Hart Barnes, were married on July 18, 1959, in New Matamoras, Ohio, then moved to Akron, where their three daughters, Kathleen Carole, Christine Cheryl, and Julie Ann, were born. The Barnes family moved to Danville, Va., in 1967. Carole was employed first by Danville Memorial Hospital then Danville Pediatrics until her retirement in 1995. She and Bob were longtime members of the First Presbyterian Church in Danville, where she especially enjoyed singing in the Chancel Choir. She was also an active "band parent" at George Washington High School between 1976 and 1980. Carole gave much to her Danville community through volunteer work including the Free Clinic of Danville and the Danville Science Center. Two years after the death of Bob (May 2007), Carole moved to Henrico, Va., to be closer to her family. There she became an active member at Three Chopt Presbyterian Church and continued her passion for volunteer work at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Carole had a lifelong appreciation for the outdoors and nature. She enjoyed traveling and camping across the United States, and cared deeply for preserving wildlife and our planet. Carole was passionate about classical music. Above all, she cared most about spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen Barnes and Edward Horowitz of Denver, Colorado; and granddaughters, Nora, Sofia, and Clara, and Christine and Kenneth Pope of Mechanicsville, Virginia; and grandchildren, Ethan, Natalie and Elias, and her daughter, Julie. A celebration of Carole's life will be held at a future date to be determined. Donations may be made to the National Park Service, National Wildlife Federation, or the Nature Conservancy.
