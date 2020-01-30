Robert Wallace Austin Jr., peacefully departed this life for his home with God after the rapid progression of Alzheimer's Disease, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Mr. Austin was born on November 15, 1946, in Danville, Va., to the late Robert W. Austin Sr. and Irene H. Austin. R.W. graduated from Tunstall High School and then furthered his education obtaining a Bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech and a Masters degree from the University of Virginia. He served in the Virginia Army National Guard for 12 years. R.W. was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church for over 60 years, where he served in many compacities and helped organize and start the Back Pack Ministry; he loved his church and was a faithful member. He had a 33-year career in the Pittsylvania County School system where he served as a teacher at Blairs Jr. High, Tunstall High School, Assistant Principal at Tunstall High School, and Director of Vocational Instruction for Pittsylvania County Schools. R.W. loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with Jason, Lucinda, Addi, and Henry. He had many hobbies, hunting, fishing, beach trips, and mountain trips. He also enjoyed helping others and working with his students. R.W. is survived by his wife of 47 years, Emma F. Austin; son, Jason R. Austin and his wife, Lucinda L. Austin; two adored grandchildren, Addilyn and Henry Austin; brothers, Barry Steve Austin (Judy), Phillip Duane Austin (Dyan); sister-in-law, Gena F. Allen (John); brother-in-law, Peter G. Fisackerly (Pam); and several nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va., with the Rev. Wayne Moore officiating, interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, from 7 until 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Back Pack program or Tunstall Vol. Fire Department. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Austin family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
Feb 1
Funeral
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
7:00PM-8:30PM
7:00PM-8:30PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
