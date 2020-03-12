ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. Edward "Ed" George Astin Jr., age 75, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, after an extended illness. Born in Danville, Va. on August 23, 1944, he was the son of the late Edward George Astin Sr. and Doris Dodson Astin. Ed graduated from George Washington High School in Danville, Va. He obtained a degree in economics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He obtained secondary degrees from the University of Richmond and the University of Northern Colorado. He was a builder and part owner in Agriland Associates, a forestry consulting business, and owned several other businesses. Ed was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church. He loved old cars, old movies, golf, diners, traveling and working on his house. He received a lung transplant at UPMC in 2005 and a kidney transplant in 2019. Ed always said staying alive was a full-time job and that his greatest accomplishment in life was his three daughters. Ed leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Pat Edwards Astin; daughters, Rainey L. Astin and husband, Matthew Parks, of Alexandria, Va., Rebecca Astin Morganelli and husband, Danny, of Raleigh, and Robyn Astin Sarrat and husband, Peter, of Potomac, Md. He is also survived by grandchildren, Wyatt and August Parks, Nicholas Morganelli, and Andy, Lauren and Abby Sarrat; brothers, Harvie Astin and wife, Betsy, of Wilson, and Dean Astin and wife, Beth, of Providence, N.C.; sister, Ceil Astin Whitney and husband, Lawrence, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Dr. Jody Wright officiating. Visitation will follow service until 4:30 p.m. in the Sugg Foyer of the Kincheloe Building. A Burial will take place on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Highland Burial Park in Danville, Va. The family would like to thank the medical staff at the University of Pittsburgh and the staff at Family House University Place for their loving care, friendship and dedication to Ed and his family. A very special thank you to the Lakeside Baptist Church family for all of their love, prayers, and kindness over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or Family House University Place, Pittsburgh, Pa., www.familyhouse.org. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
UPDATE: Danville man identified as suspect in deadly Caswell County shooting
-
Towler, Patricia Harris
-
Ruling Gretna incident murder-suicide, police ID couple found dead; surviving infant boy with family
-
Final defendant in Danville gang case avoids potential life sentence with plea deal
-
Danville man convicted of first-degree murder in August slaying
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.