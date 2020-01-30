Mr. David Franklin Andrews, age 86, of Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at SOVAH Health-Danville. He was born on October 16, 1933, in Spray, N.C., to the late Manuel Andrews and Lydia Cheek Andrews. Before his retirement, Mr. Andrews worked as a tire builder for Goodyear Tire and Rubber and was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. He served his country in the United States Navy. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth Andrews; children, Susan Smith, of Danville, Va., and Carla Corum and her husband, Ronald, of Eden, N.C.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Carter (Tim), Ashley Smith, Christy Evans (Mike), and Bridget French (Bryant); great-grandchildren, James Smith, Cheyene Love, Aaliyah Smith, Robbie Odum, Bailey Redd, Braxton French, and Brystal French; and mother-in-law, Helen Oakes. In addition to his parents, Mr. Andrews was predeceased by six sisters and one brother; daughter, Sharon Evans; son, David Andrews Jr.; and granddaughter, Kimberly Evans. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at County Line Christian Church Cemetery, 12711 Chatham Road, Axton, VA 24054, with Dean Ashby officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the graveside. At other times, the family will be at the residence, 320 Guilford St., Danville, Va. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Andrews family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
