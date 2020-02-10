Charles W. Anderson Sr., 80, of Ringgold, Virginia, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, February 9, 2020, after a prolonged illness. He was born on August 10, 1939, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Sally Hughes Anderson and Wister W. Anderson. He lived his entire life in Halifax and Pittsylvania Counties. Charles was retired as the owner/operator of Anderson Lumber Company and Leasburg Lumber Company. He also served in the Virginia National Guard. Charles was of the Baptist faith and attended the Tabernacle in Danville Virginia. Survivors include his wife, Jackie Clark Anderson, of the home; children, Charles W. Anderson Jr. of Ringgold, Va., Elizabeth R. Anderson of Mocksville, N.C.; and one special grandson, Zully Pukanecz of Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition, he is also survived by his brother, Champe Anderson (Helen) of Ringgold, Va.; his sisters, Emma Turner of Danville, Va., and Mariah Farmer of Richmond, Va. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Virginia Russell and Judy Wood; and two brothers, Alfred and Robert Anderson. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ringgold Baptist Church by the Reverend Duane Caldwell and the Reverend Joey Bray. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church and other times at the residence. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Ringgold Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 10, Ringgold, VA 24586. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Anderson family.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Anderson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
