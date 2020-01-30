Mr. Myron Dean Amos, age 62, of Pelham, N.C., passed away on January 28, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center, in Durham, N.C. Mr. Amos was born on May 20, 1957, in Danville, Va., to the late Frederick Arlen Amos and Nellie Tate Amos who survives. He was married to Donna Jones Amos who survives. He worked as a cable builder at Times Fiber Co. and was a member of State Line Baptist Church, he was also a member of American Legion Post 1097 SAL. In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Amos is survived by his children, Jonathan Tyler Amos (Amanda), Jacob Arlen Amos (Courtney), and Jacqueline Amos Aldridge (Tyler); grandchildren, Jonathan Tyler Amos Jr., Asher Paul Aldridge, and Emory Jude Aldridge; and brothers, Freddie Amos and Steven Amos. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Reverend Bob Thurman officiating. Visitation will be held after the service. At other times the family will be at the residence, 1163 Poole Rd. Pelham, NC 27311. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Amos family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
To send flowers to the family of Myron Amos, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 31
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 31, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Myron's Celebration of Life begins.
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
8:00PM-9:00PM
8:00PM-9:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Myron's Visitation begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.