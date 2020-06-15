September 6, 1932 - June 11, 2020 Josie "Jo" Yeatts Allmond, age 87, formerly of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, while living in Laurens, S.C. She was born on September 6, 1932, in Danville, to the late Amie Pruitt Yeatts and the late Ernest Hart Yeatts. Jo was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church where she served as a member of the choir. She retired from Amoco Food Shop and she also retired from Dan River, Inc. after 18 years of service. Mrs. Allmond is survived by two sons, Donald E. "Butch" Allmond (Nancy) of Waterloo, S.C., and Stephen E. "Steve" Allmond (Faye) of Danville; and a brother, Ernest Harold Yeatts of Danville, She is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Curtis Lee Yeatts and her sister, Cornelia Amos. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens, Danville, Va., with the Rev. John Meadows officiating. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540
Allmond, Josie "Jo" Yeatts
