CHATHAM, Va. Elise Motley Allen, age 98, of Chatham, entered into rest on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born on January 24, 1922, in Pittsylvania County, the daughter of the late Victor Douglas Motley Sr. and the late Irene Pickral Motley. She was married to the late William Earl Allen. She was a member of Chatham Baptist Church. She is survived by one son, David Allen of Leicester, N.C.; two grandchildren, Melissa (Tyler) Chrisman and Benjamin (Danielle) Allen; a sister-in-law, Marlene Owen Motley; and a beloved niece and three nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Vernon L. Motley, and Aubrey D. Motley, Victor D. Motley Jr. and his wife, Ann; and two nieces. Graveside services will be conducted at Hillcrest Burial Park on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Charles Warnock III officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Chatham Baptist Church or to Angel Wings Hospice. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Allen family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

