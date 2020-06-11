Allen, Cheryl Morgan
0 entries

Allen, Cheryl Morgan

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Cheryl Morgan Allen, 72, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1948, in China Grove, N.C. She graduated from North Rowan High School (Rowan County, N.C.) in 1966 and went on to graduate from Appalachian State University in 1970. She also attended Graduate School at U.V.A. (1976-77). She educated art at Southside Jr. High, Grove Park Elementary, Bonner Jr. High, Galileo High School, Woodberry Elementary, and Langston High School. She was a member of the Danville Art League and of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. She retired in 2013 and moved to Farmville, Va. She is survived by a son, Morgan Neil Allen. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes Westover Chapel with the Rev. Daryl Joyce officiating.

+1 
Allen, Cheryl Morgan
+1 
Allen, Cheryl Morgan
To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News