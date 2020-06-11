Cheryl Morgan Allen, 72, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1948, in China Grove, N.C. She graduated from North Rowan High School (Rowan County, N.C.) in 1966 and went on to graduate from Appalachian State University in 1970. She also attended Graduate School at U.V.A. (1976-77). She educated art at Southside Jr. High, Grove Park Elementary, Bonner Jr. High, Galileo High School, Woodberry Elementary, and Langston High School. She was a member of the Danville Art League and of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. She retired in 2013 and moved to Farmville, Va. She is survived by a son, Morgan Neil Allen. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes Westover Chapel with the Rev. Daryl Joyce officiating.
Allen, Cheryl Morgan
To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.