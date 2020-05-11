Jeannette Beatrice Allard, 87, passed away peacefully in Danville, Va., on Sunday, May 10, 2020, after a short illness. She was born on January 17, 1933, in Bristol, Conn.,, the daughter of the late Beatrice Poisson and Loiser Allard; sister of Rene, Adrian, and Raymond. She is survived by brothers, Norman and Donald. Jeannette will be missed by her "adopted family," Rose Satterfield DMD of Pelham, N.C.; William, Margret, Tristan, Solveig and Selma Keller of Augsburg, Germany, and Virginia and Dmitri Keller of Los Angeles, Calif.; and her many friends, nieces and nephews. Jeannette graduated in 1950 from Waterbury Catholic High School in Waterbury, Conn., and attended Catholic Novitiate in Staten Island, N.Y. She was employed for 35 years by Hewlett Packard, Inc. in New Jersey, retiring in 2001, and moving to Danville in 2005. During her lifetime she was an avid bird watcher and loved her career and her garden. Up until her current illness, she had been a resident of Stratford House in Danville, Va. Services and interment in Waterbury, Conn., will take place at a later date due to current health restrictions. Donations may be made in her memory to any Alzheimer's or Dementia Society. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, is serving the Allard family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Farlow, Mary Elene Williams
-
Police: Danville wreck sends one to hospital; another charged with driving under the influence
-
Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 772 to 22,342; Danville adds a case
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia localities can set stricter restrictions once state begins phased reopening
-
Patrick County woman wore her mask and gloves, kept her distance — and contracted COVID-19 anyway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.