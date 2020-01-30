Michael Lynn Alderson Michael "Mike" Lynn Alderson, 61, of Danville, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1958, in Danville, the son of Wade S. Alderson Jr. and Barbara Wright Alderson. Mike was predeceased by his father, mother and one brother, Wade S. Alderson III. He is survived by one sister, Carol Gibbs (Chris); one brother, Randy Alderson (Patti); and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Jennifer Coffey officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. and other times at his sister's residence, 3002 Mary Lane. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Alderson family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

