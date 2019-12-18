Mrs. Sybil Marie Alan, age 83, of Keeling, Va., passed to be with our Lord, quickly and with no pain, on Monday, December 9, 2019 at SOVAH Health-Danville. She was born on June 9, 1935, in Grants Pass, Ore., to the late William Williams and Helen Butler Williams. Mrs. Alan was a homemaker and a veteran of the United States Navy. She was a loving soul with a mother's loving heart. Anyone who met Mrs. Alan said that she was a sweet lady. She is survived by her children, Catherine Ann Lewis (Thomas Keith Lewis), of Keeling, Va., Theresa Marie Alan (Robert Smith), of Hampton, Ga., Timothy Paul Alan, of Seaside, Ore., Robert Brian Alan, of Norfolk, Va., and Nancy Kay Alan, of Seaside, Ore. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Alan was predeceased by her children, Patricia Diane Alan and Michael William Alan. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans National Cemetery, located at 721 Lee Street, Danville, VA, 24541, with Dr. Charles B. Scearce officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Navy. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Alan family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
