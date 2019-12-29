James Robert Adkins, 82, of Danville, Va., went to join his heavenly Father and his daughter on Christmas Eve. James was born in Hellier, Ky., on December 29, 1936, just shy of his 83rd birthday, to the late Estill Adkins and Flora Blevins Adkins. Mr. Adkins moved to Danville in 1954 and graduated from Brosville High School in 1955. He was involved in many activities in school, football, basketball, baseball, and Glee Club. While in high school he met his lifelong love, Judith Wilson. After graduation James enrolled in Danville Technical Institute (DTI) in the Heating and Air program. The year 1958 was a very important year for James, he and Judith were married, he graduated from DTI and started a new career at JC Penny's Service Center. He later was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber, and finally by Miller Brewing Company where he retired from. James served in the National Guard for 6 years during the early to mid-1960's. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed spending his time outdoors with family and friends. He was a longtime member of Brush Arbor Baptist Church, where he faithfully served in many capacities. He was a member of the NRA, Buck Horn Hunting Club, and the "Redmen's Association". James will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. James is survived by his wife, Judith Adkins; son, James Adkins Jr. and his wife, Kim; sister, Lois A. Moore; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and 13 nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Gwynn Adkins. A funeral service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va., with the Pastor Jim Curran and Pastor JB Baldridge officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Adkins family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Adkins, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.