CHATHAM, Va. Raymond "Jake" Alvis Adkins, 93, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Salem. Born on November 22, 1926, in Chatham, Va., he lived most of his life in the Whitmell Community before declining in health. He was the son of the late Tyre York Adkins and the late Cora Alice Loflin Adkins. He was of the Baptist faith. He served in the United States Navy and the United States Army with combined 24 and a half years. He married Gloria Gauldin Adkins and together they raised four children. She predeceased him in October, 2003. He is survived by his children, two daughters, Sheryl Adkins Motley, (John-David) and Crystal Adkins Whitehead; and two sons, Dale Hampton (Susan) and Dean Hampton. He is also survived by his brother, John Grady Adkins of Tacoma, Washington; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by three brothers, Victor Adkins, Rufus Adkins, Sidney Adkins; five sisters, Vallie A. Marsh, Ora A. Eaton, Ivory A. Doogins, Lily A. Cooper and Opel A. Philips. He was very proud and honored to serve our country. He shared many stories and memories with others throughout the years where he always stated how privileged he was to see other parts of the world. He also grew up learning to farm and after retiring from service, he utilized his farming skills to raise tobacco and later had many gardens that he loved to feed families and friends with. He had many friends and fellowship with local stores in the Whitmell community as he enjoyed playing the lottery. In his closing years, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, and enjoyed ridin' and lookin', traveling, sharing a lot of memories, and eating chicken nuggets and ice cream. Funeral services will be conducted at Scott Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Sheva Church of Christ Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Scott Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 7 until 8 p.m. and at other times at 219 West Woodlawn Dr, Danville VA 24541. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Adkins family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
Adkins, Raymond Alvis
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Adkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.