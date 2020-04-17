GRETNA, Va. Janet Pierce Adkins, age 67, of Gretna, Va., entered into rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital in Lynchburg. She was born on November 5, 1952, in Pittsylvania County, the daughter of the late Frank E. Pierce and the late Mary E. Pierce. Janet was retired from Ennis Business Forms and loved gardening and canning. She is survived by a son, Michael "Tony" Adkins; her partner, of many years, Lynn Woods; two brothers, Ralph Pierce and Sammy (Jackie) Pierce; seven sisters, Mildred (Ocie) Betterton, Joanne Dalton, Sara Adkins, Anna (Raleigh) Sours, Jewell Adkins, Sue (Clarence) Moser, and Linda (Manuel) Davis; as well as many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Pete. Graveside services will be conducted at Hillcrest Burial Park on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the residence of her brother Ralph Pierce, 221 Pierce Ln. in Chatham. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Adkins family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Rick Barker Properties buys former Owens-Brockway Glass building in Ringgold
-
With virus fueling fear of hospitals, some are hesitant to call 911. In Danville, patients with chest pains didn't survive.
-
Virginia ABC: Danville store listing was a mistake; no COVID-19 case
-
Police: Sutherlin man dies in Pittsylvnia County crash
-
Walker, Charles Alan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.