GRETNA, Va. Janet Pierce Adkins, age 67, of Gretna, Va., entered into rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital in Lynchburg. She was born on November 5, 1952, in Pittsylvania County, the daughter of the late Frank E. Pierce and the late Mary E. Pierce. Janet was retired from Ennis Business Forms and loved gardening and canning. She is survived by a son, Michael "Tony" Adkins; her partner, of many years, Lynn Woods; two brothers, Ralph Pierce and Sammy (Jackie) Pierce; seven sisters, Mildred (Ocie) Betterton, Joanne Dalton, Sara Adkins, Anna (Raleigh) Sours, Jewell Adkins, Sue (Clarence) Moser, and Linda (Manuel) Davis; as well as many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Pete. Graveside services will be conducted at Hillcrest Burial Park on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the residence of her brother Ralph Pierce, 221 Pierce Ln. in Chatham. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Adkins family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

