04/15/1935 - 05/23/2020 William Bernard Adams, 85, of Ringgold, Va., passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born April 15, 1935, in Brights, Va., to the late Taylor and Lizzy Adams. William was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an accomplished musician and loved Bluegrass music. He served in the United States Army and was owner and operator of Maxey's Transmission and previously worked for J. I. Case Tractor Corporation. He was known as a Dodge and Chrysler man. He was a friend, father and mentor to many family members and friends throughout his life. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Toy Levana Adams; daughters, Ann Keesee (Keith), and Joan Ragans (David); grandsons, Jason Keesee (Beth), Ben Keesee (Beth), Adam Keese (Jessica), Taylor Ragans (Jenna), and Matt Ragans; five Great-grandchildren; siblings, Edna Foster, Gladys Borup, Calvin Adams, Jewel Queensbury, Mary Alice Seamster, Charlotte Watts, and Phyllis Roark. In addition to his parents he predeceased by seven siblings, Frances Lukins, Iva Robertson, Lenora Copal, Johnny Adams, Larry Adams, Eloise Dalton, and Bobby Adams. There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540
