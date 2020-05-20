Wallace Adams, died on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care. He was born on February 9, 1930. He was a United States Coast Guard Veteran and retired from Danville Water and Gas Department and S&B Motor Co. Wallace was also a member of United Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Colleen L. Adams; and two sons, Rick Adams (Mary Ellen), and Jim Adams. Three grandchildren, Laura McClanahan and husband, Glenn, Lisa Kelpe and husband Mark, and Terry Adams. Three great-grandchildren; Lee Adams, Elizabeth Kelpe, and Ryan Kelpe. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no visitation at the home. The family will have a private graveside service. Memorial donations may be made to United Baptist Church. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Adams family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wallace Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments