Jean Cole Adams, 66, of 416 Ferguson Road, Ringgold, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Sovah Health-Danville after a decline in health for the past three years. Jean was born in Danville, Va. on January 10, 1954 a daughter of the late John Letcher Cole and Erma Davis Cole. Jean was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. Jean was a loving mother and best friend to Edwin. On January 14, 1972 she married, Edwin Terry Adams Jr., who survives of the residence. Survivors also include two daughter, Terri Ann Adams, Amy A. Nash (Donnie); a son, Bryan Gibson (Tara); a sister, Jackie C. Soyars; and two grandchildren, Cole and Mayzee Gibson. She was predeceased by two brothers, John David Cole and Herbert Tucker Cole. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel conducted by the Rev. Richard Allen. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home and at other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Ringgold Fire & Rescue or to Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Adams family.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
