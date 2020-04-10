Geraldine Peatross Adams, 96, of 651 N. Ridge Street, Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center, Danville, Va. Born on April 27, 1923, in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late James Peatross and Dora Williamson Peatross. She was married to the late Willie Adams. She was the last survivor of her generation. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. from Oak Hill Cemetery. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak family visitation will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of 10 people at a time. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Adams family.
