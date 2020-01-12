Mrs. Clara Adams, age 91, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at SOVAH-Health Danville. She was born on January 7, 1929, in Pittsylvania Co., Va., to the late Howard B. Gravely and Elizabeth Martin Gravely. Before her retirement, Mrs. Adams worked as a bookkeeper for Safety Tank Lines and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Adams was predeceased by husband, George W. Adams; sisters, Mary Gravely and Polly Dalton; brother-in-law, Richard Dalton and special cousin, Mike Scott. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with Rev. Arnold Faw officiating. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Adams family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Adams, Clara
Service information
Jan 13
Graveside Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
3:00PM
Highland Burial Park
