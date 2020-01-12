Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 18 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA CASWELL IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA CHARLOTTE CITY OF DANVILLE HALIFAX PITTSYLVANIA