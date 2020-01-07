PENHOOK Roger Dale "Bill" Adams, age 63, of Penhook, died on Monday, January 6, 2020, at his residence. Born on March 26, 1956, in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of Lucille Crews Adams of Penhook and the late Carlton Edward "Buddy" Adams. He was predeceased by two brothers, Gary Adams and Donnie Jones; and two sisters, Earlene Bartee and Debra Walker. Mr. Adams was in construction and he enjoyed NASCAR, watching wrestling, and being outdoors. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Scottie Adams and wife, Lisa, of Sandy Level; one daughter, Chelsea Gardner and husband, Danny, of Fork Mountain; two brothers, Wayne Adams of Rocky Mount and William Jones and wife, Rhonda, of Blairs; three sisters, Gale Pyrtle and husband, Dennis, of Danville, Rachel Hudson and husband, Mike, of Ringgold, and Nancy Elkin and husband, Fred, of Danville; four grandchildren, Morgan Adams, Bennett Adams, Buddy Gardner and Roxie Gardner; and one great-grandchild, Grayson Ward. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Chaplain Rick Poland. Burial will follow in the Shelton Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence, 230 Hatchett Road, Penhook. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 54, Penhook VA 24137. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Service information
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
7:00PM-8:00PM
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home Inc
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA 24557
Jan 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
2:00PM
Colbert-Moran Chapel
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA 24557
