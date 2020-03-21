Virginia health officials said Saturday there are 152 cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, an increase of 38 cases over the 114 reported by the state on Friday.
Here are the cases by region:
- Central: 25
- Eastern: 42
- Northern: 77
- Northwestern: 6
- Southwestern: 2
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the state is changing testing criteria to give priority to medical staff treating people with the virus. Health officials said they’re also focusing on testing those with respiratory illnesses and are relaxing criteria for people residing in nursing homes.
Northam also said the state is working to get more supplies like masks and gowns, and the governor signed an executive order Friday night to allow hospitals and nursing homes to add more beds to deal with the pandemic.
Public health officials said with respect to the capacity of the state lab, Virginia has the ability to perform testing for over 1,000 patients in addition to private laboratories.
Regarding concerns with limited supplies in hospitals, Daniel Carey, Secretary of Health and Human Services, said they’re distributing supplies from the national stockpile but are looking toward industrial suppliers or local manufacturers for more protective equipment for frontline first responders and prisoners. Carey added that he’s heard swabs, which are used in flu testing, are in short supply.
“We are pursuing every opportunity, and I think it’s also important to say that this is a national problem,” Carey said. “This will not be solved without a national solution.”
Tuesday, Northam gave law enforcement the ability to enforce the 10-person limit on gatherings, which applies to restaurants, fitness centers and theaters. Saturday morning, he added that with more than 10 patrons, businesses can lose their operating license on the spot and receive a misdemeanor. There haven’t been any issued yet.
He said he hasn’t made a decision regarding enacting workforce limitations similar to New York, which has mandated reducing on-site nonessential personnel by 50% and work-from-home policies. He doesn’t have criteria for what would lead to the implementation of one.
“I’m not here to answer 'what if’s,'" Northam said. “I’m telling you where we are today and what we’re doing to keep Virginia safe.”
The governor also said the Virginia Department of Education is considering actions needed to provide relief to students on state-mandated SOLs, which is required to pass the school year, to ensure high school seniors across the commonwealth will graduate.
He referred to Attorney Gen. Mark Herring's opinion released Friday that gives public bodies and local governments the ability to conduct meetings during the outbreak while maintaining accountability obligations and open government.
"That includes meetings to make decisions that must be made immediately and where failure to do so could result in irrevocable public harm," Northam said.
Northam also clarified again that activating the Virginia National Guard does not mean it's mobilized and forcing people to stay home. But they're on-call to help in transportation of supplies needed in health care facilities.
