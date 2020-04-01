The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 1,484 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 234 cases from 1,250 reported Tuesday.

There were no new cases listed in Pittsyvlania County or Danville in the Wednesday morning website update, however Henry County is now reporting two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The website also said that 15,344 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 34 deaths.

