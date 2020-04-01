The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 1,484 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 234 cases from 1,250 reported Tuesday.
There were no new cases listed in Pittsyvlania County or Danville in the Wednesday morning website update, however Henry County is now reporting two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The website also said that 15,344 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 34 deaths.
With small staff unable to properly sanitize equipment, Pittsylvania County closes playgrounds
Goodyear extends shutdown 'until further notice'
Public not allowed to physically attend city council meeting April 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.