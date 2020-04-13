CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Storms that killed more than 30 people in the Southeast, piling fresh misery atop a pandemic, spread across the eastern United States on Monday, leaving more than 1 million homes and businesses without power amid floods and mudslides.
In Alabama, people seeking shelter from tornadoes huddled in community shelters, protective masks covering their faces to guard against the new coronavirus. A twister demolished a Mississippi home save for a concrete room where a married couple and their children survived unharmed, but 11 others died in the state.
About 85 miles (137 kilometers) from Atlanta in the mountains of north Georgia, Emma and Charles "Peewee" Pritchett laid still in their bed praying as a suspected twister splintered the rest of their home.
"I said, 'If we're gonna die I'm going to be beside him,'" the woman said Monday. Both survived without injuries.
Nine died in South Carolina, Gov. Gov. Henry McMaster said, and coroners said eight were killed in Georgia. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said two people were killed in Chattanooga, and others died under falling trees or inside collapsed buildings in Arkansas and North Carolina.
With a handful of tornadoes already confirmed in the South and storms still raging up the Eastern Seaboard, forecasters fanned out to determine how much of the widespread damage was caused by twisters.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the storms were "as bad or worse than anything we've seen in a decade."
"We are used to tornadoes in Mississippi," he said. "No one is used to this."
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said some storm victims already were out of work because of shutdowns caused by COVID-19. "Now they have lost literally everything they own," he said.
Striking first on Easter across a landscape largely emptied by coronavirus stay-at-home orders, the storm front forced some uncomfortable decisions. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey suspended social distancing rules, and some people wearing protective masks huddled closely together in storm shelters.
The storms blew onward through the night, causing flooding and mudslides in mountainous areas, and knocking out electricity for nearly 1.3 million customers in a path from Texas to Maine, according to poweroutages.us.
As much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain fell over the weekend in the Tennessee Valley. The Tennessee Valley Authority said it expected to release water to regulate levels in swollen lakes and rivers in Tennessee and Alabama.
In southeast Mississippi, Andrew Phillips crowded into a closet-sized "safe room" with his wife and two sons hours after watching an online Easter service because the pandemic forced their church to halt regular worship. Then a twister struck, shredding their house, meat-processing business and vehicles in rural Moss, Mississippi. The room, built of sturdy cinder blocks, was the only thing on their property left standing.
"I'm just going to let the insurance handle it and trust in the good Lord," said Phillips.
The National Weather Service tallied hundreds of reports of trees down across the region, including many that punctured roofs and downed power lines. Meteorologists warned the mid-Atlantic states to prepare for potential tornadoes, wind and hail. The storms knocked down trees across Pennsylvania.
In northwest Georgia, a narrow path of destruction 5 miles (8 kilometers) long hit two mobile home parks. A terrified David Baggett of Chatsworth survived by cowering with his children in the bathtub of his mobile home, which was cut in two by a falling tree.
"It got quiet and then the wind started coming in really fast," said Baggett, 33.
To the north in Chattanooga, Tennessee, at least 150 homes and commercial buildings were damaged and more than a dozen people treated, but none of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Fire Chief Phil Hyman said.
It wasn't clear whether the combination of destroyed housing and social distancing requirements would lead to problems for tornado survivors, some of whom said they planned to stay with relatives.
The deaths in Mississippi included a married couple — Lawrence County Sheriff's deputy Robert Ainsworth and a Walthall County Justice Court deputy clerk, Paula Reid Ainsworth, authorities said.
"Robert left this world a hero, as he shielded Mrs. Paula during the tornado," said a Facebook message by the sheriff's office.
There were no immediate reports of serious injuries in Louisiana, although officials said the storm damaged hundreds of homes around Monroe, where the regional airport had millions in damage.
In north Alabama, where lightning struck Shoal Creek Baptist Church shortly after noon Sunday, catching the tall, white steeple on fire, pastor Mahlon LeCroix said the building would have been full of more than 200 people at the time had the pandemic not forced him to switch to online services.
"It turned out to be a blessing," he said.
___
Reeves reported from Birmingham, Alabama. AP photographer Rogelio V. Solis in Carson, Mississippi; Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi; Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia; Jonathan Drew in Raleigh, North Carolina; Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia; Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina; and Bruce Shipkowski in Toms River, New Jersey, contributed to this report.
Photos: Storms rock South
Michael Berhm, 16, looks at cuts on his arm that he said happened during a tornado as he stands near his destroyed mobile home, Monday, April …
An overturned mobile home is seen after a tornado hit, Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chatsworth, Ga. Severe weather has swept across the South, k…
East Brainerd area children, as pictured from left to right, Mathius Drexler, 11, Eden Alves, 8, Jovanni Dossantos, 16, Juba Robinson, 13, Adr…
A fallen power pole blocks a street Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Chattanooga area was hit by severe storms Sunday night.
The home of Maxie Lowe III is seen Monday, April 13, 2020, near Tylertown, Miss. Lowe died Sunday, April 12, 2020, when a tornado ripped his h…
Rolanda Robinson calls family and friends from her brother's damaged home in Monroe, La. after a tornado ripped through the town on Sunday, Ap…
A PPL lineman works on power lines on High and Arch Streets, after strong winds moved through the area in the morning on Monday, April 13, 202…
A home had its roof torn off after a tornado ripped through Monroe, La. just before noon on Sunday, April 12, 2020 causing damage to a neighbo…
Mark Brandenburg of Ringold, Georgia helps clear off a driveway on Standifer Gap Road on Monday, April 13, 2020 in East Brainerd, Tenn. East B…
Nathan Fincher, left, and DeWarren Washington work to clear a street Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Chattanooga area was hi…
A man stands in front of the Bones Smokehouse restaurant Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn., after it was destroyed by storms. The …
A pine tree felled by high winds blocks Yeargan Road in Garner, N.C., Monday morning, April 13, 2020. Severe weather has swept across the Sout…
Amber Phillips stands outside the family's safe room, located on their property in Moss, Miss., following a tornado, Monday, April 13, 2020. W…
A house in Monroe, La. sits destroyed on Monday, April 13, 2020 after the town was struck by an Easter tornado.
Employees of an auto parts store look over damage to their building Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Chattanooga area was hit…
This photo taken by a drone shows a mobile home park that saw multiple deaths after a tornado hit on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chatsworth, Ga…
Sarah Cook looks at the remnants of houses and mobile homes in this Bassfield, Miss., neighborhood, Monday, April 13, 2020. The neighborhood, …
A destroyed house in the the Drake Forrest subdivision on Shallowford Road on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn. Severe storms hit H…
The family of Maxie Lowe III, who died Sunday, April 12, 2020, during a tornado, salvages food from the family's refrigerator north of Tylerto…
A Bones Smokehouse delivery van sits in front of a damaged Goodwill Store Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Chattanooga area w…
In this photo provided by Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-La., he is seen talking on his phone in front of a destroyed hangar and damaged planes at Monr…
Randy Shoemaker embraces his son Conner, 6, after the family survived a deadly tornado in Murray County on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chatswor…
A woman walks near a damaged mobile home after a tornado hit, Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chatsworth, Ga. Severe weather has swept across the S…
Jacob Aliff tries to salvage items from his home after severe weather hit, knocking down a tree on the home in Lakeview Mobile Estates south o…
In this image made from video provided by WLBT-TV strong storms pound parts of the Deep South, including this house and shed in Yazoo County, …
Chris Watson salvages a sign from the rubble of his trailer in the Deer Park trailer park after surviving a deadly tornado in Murray County on…
Neighbors and family help to clean a damaged home in Monroe, La. after a tornado ripped through the town just before noon on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Emma Pritchett, 78, hold up a broken glass from her kitchen sink the day after a tornado hit on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chatsworth, Ga. Sev…
Michael Berhm, 16, and friend look for his missing dog in a pile of debris at a mobile home park after a tornado hit, Monday, April 13, 2020, …
Emma Pritchett wipes a tear away as she looks through her home the day after a tornado hit, Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chatsworth, Ga. Severe …
Debris from East Brainerd Elementary School lies on the school grounds Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Chattanooga area was …
The remains of Jordan Ray's home are seen on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Chatsworth, Ga. Deadly storms tore through Northwest Georgia early Monday.
This photo taken by a drone shows a mobile home park that saw multiple deaths after a tornado hit on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chatsworth, Ga…
Drone footage of Emma Pritchett's home after a tornado hit on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chatsworth, Ga.
CORRECTS DATE Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp departs after thanking first responders while touring the scene of a deadly tornado in Murray County on …
Neighbors inspect a house for occupants in Monroe, La. after an Easter tornado ripped through the town just before noon on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Amber Phillips stands outside the family's safe room, located on their property in Moss, Miss., following a tornado, Monday, April 13, 2020. W…
A damaged trailer is seen after a tornado hit on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chatsworth, Ga. Severe weather has swept across the South, killing…
Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo, talks to a displaced resident after severe storms damaged homes in Monroe, La., Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.