The Virginia Department of Health announced a Mecklenburg County man in his 50s has COVID-19.
It marks the first case in the Southside Health District, according to a news release Friday.
"The resident of Mecklenburg is a male in his 50’s who had contact with a person in another part of Virginia who was diagnosed with COVID-19," a news release stated. "The individual is isolated at home and monitoring his health."
“The Virginia Department of Health, hospitals, and health care providers continue to work together to identify COVID-19 cases in the community and across the Commonwealth,” Southside Health District Director Dr. Scott Spillmann wrote in the release. “The health district is investigating this case and will identify and reach out to any close contacts of this resident who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19."
No further details were provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.