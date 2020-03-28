The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that 739 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 135 cases from the 604 reported on Friday. No new cases were reported in the Dan River Region.

The VDH also said that 9,166 people have been tested for the virus, 99 have been hospitalized, and there have been 17 deaths.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

