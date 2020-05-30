Pittsylvania County added another case of COVID-19 in Saturday morning's data report from the Virginia Department of Health.
The county is up to 40 reports of the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Danville's caseload remained steady at 51.
Across the state there are 43,611 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,089 from Friday's report. Those figures also include probable cases defined by the health department as patients who are showing signs of COVID-19 and had contact with someone else who tested positive.
There are 1,370 deaths in Virginia attributed to the illness. Two of those are from Danville and one is from Pittsylvania County.
Online data shows there have been 1,989 tests in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District representing a 5% positive rate. Officials calculate a seven-day average to come up with the percent positive rate, one of the key metrics used shift the state from one phase loosening restrictions to another.
That statewide rate of 13% is continuing a downward trend. On a graph it looks like an arch curving downward. Comparing that to the rate in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, there was a sharp decline in late April after the seven-day average topped out at 19%. Since mid-May the graph plots more of a mini zigzag with the seven-day average moving slightly up and down over time.
The Virginia Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Bonner Middle School in Danville and at the same timeframe Saturday at Chatham Middle School.
The drive-thru tests will be on a first-come, first served basis. No appointment is required
