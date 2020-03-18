Northam orders 10-customer limit at restaurants, gyms

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a press conference in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The governor said Tuesday there are at least 67 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney listens in the background.

Gov. Ralph Northam said 77 people in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus and another 65 tests are pending.

The news came during a daily COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday.

That's an increase of 10 from the 67 cases that were reported around the same time on Tuesday.

The Virginia cases broken down by region:

  • 39 in northern Virginia
  • 19 in eastern Virginia
  • 14 in central Virginia
  • 5 in northwest Virginia
  • 0 in southwest Virginia

