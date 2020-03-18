Gov. Ralph Northam said 77 people in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus and another 65 tests are pending.
The news came during a daily COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday.
That's an increase of 10 from the 67 cases that were reported around the same time on Tuesday.
The Virginia cases broken down by region:
- 39 in northern Virginia
- 19 in eastern Virginia
- 14 in central Virginia
- 5 in northwest Virginia
- 0 in southwest Virginia
City officials declared a state of emergency in Danville because they wanted to demonstrate to the community that they are taking the coronavi…
Until recently, Golden Leaf Bistro in downtown Danville didn’t offer its own delivery services. In response to tightening restrictions in the …
The Pittsylvania Pet Center is both asking people to not surrender healthy pets at this time and to consider fostering a dog or cat amid the i…
Five-year-old Maximus Doerr was thrilled about the meal he got from the food truck in front of Woodrow Wilson Elementary School on Monday.
When regional school divisions closed Friday, it did more than result in a number of students needing child care — it also freed up a new work…
As precautions and preventive measures increase in the Dan River Region amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizations and businesses have annou…
A dark yellow sign was taped to a side door of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Danville on Sunday morning.
In just a matter of days, a new way of life has emerged.
Jorge Peña, who does construction work on hotels, has lived in Danville with his kindergarten-age daughter for about a year.
Leaders in Danville and Pittsylvania County gathered Thursday to discuss preparations as concerns swirl in the state and nation about the coro…
Yvonne Davis, an employment services supervisor with City of Danville Division Social Services, readily admits that she is worried about the c…
As precautions and preventive measures increase in the Dan River Region amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizations and businesses have annou…
Danville Community College has extended spring break for students through March 20 and will then transition to what it calls "alternative deli…
The Ruby B. Archie Public Library and Danville Parks and Recreation indoor facilities will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, the city a…
Amid escalating worries with the coronavirus, Averett University plans to move classes to remote instruction for two weeks and is asking stude…
CHATHAM — A Pittsylvania County School Board meeting intended to be a public hearing for the division’s budget turned into a briefing about pl…
Stores quickly selling out of hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies as Dan River Region residents prepare for coronavirus
Customers at the Family Dollar on South Main Street in Danville are buying hand sanitizing products faster than employees can put it on the sh…
While fears continue to grow about the coronavirus moving across the country, local emergency medical personnel see everything as business as …
