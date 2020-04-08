Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday he wants elections scheduled for this spring to be moved back.
Local elections scheduled for May will be pushed to November, pending action from the General Assembly, Northam said.
Locally, Danville is set to elect council and school board members next month.
Northam is also pushing the June congressional primaries back two weeks, from June 9 to June 23.
"No one should have to choose between protecting themselves or casting their ballot," Northam said.
The most notable election scheduled for June is the GOP primary to see who will run against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Warner. Three Republicans have qualified for that primary.
July would be more appropriate for now.
