Northam to postpone action on teacher raises, tuition freeze

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam holds up a face mask he carries to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as he addresses his daily news briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Monday, April 6, 2020. He said that the mask was made by inmates at one of Virginia's penal facilities.

 Bob Brown

Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday he wants elections scheduled for this spring to be moved back.

Local elections scheduled for May will be pushed to November, pending action from the General Assembly, Northam said.

Locally, Danville is set to elect council and school board members next month.

Northam is also pushing the June congressional primaries back two weeks, from June 9 to June 23.

"No one should have to choose between protecting themselves or casting their ballot," Northam said.

The most notable election scheduled for June is the GOP primary to see who will run against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Warner. Three Republicans have qualified for that primary.

