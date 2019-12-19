AMHERST — An Amherst County man convicted of shooting a county sheriff’s deputy and attempting to kill another officer was sentenced Thursday to 108 years in prison.
Trevor Dawson Ewers, 24, of Monroe was found guilty of two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony and a count of aggravated malicious wounding. A jury recommended a 103-year prison sentence at the end of Ewers’ trial in September. The remaining five years stemmed from a firearm charge that was handled at a separate trial.
Ewers wounded officer Jason Meador with a handgun during a September 2017 traffic stop at the Monroe post office that Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver said unfolded into chaos in the course of a few seconds. Meador had Ewers, who was intoxicated, exit the vehicle, after which Ewers turned toward him with a gun and a struggle ensued, according to body camera footage played at trial.
Deputy Erin Karajankovich, who was conducting the stop, shot Ewers in the shoulder. Meador, who survived with injuries, was shot in the head. He testified at trial he suffered permanent hearing loss and other ailments. Karajankovich at trial testified of the mental trauma she suffered, breaking out in tears at several points on the stand.
During a sentencing hearing Thursday in Amherst Circuit Court, Judge F. Patrick Yeatts upheld the jury’s sentence and also sentenced Ewers to an additional five years on an additional count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Carver, describing it as an “emotionally charged” case, argued Ewers earned every day of the sentence.
“This was entirely the creation of the defendant,” Carver said.
He said Ewers had a gun on him, did not want to face additional jail time, and ran out of options. “He tried to shoot his way out,” Carver said.
If not for the heroic actions of the officers, Carver said, Ewers could likely have faced multiple counts of capital murder of a law enforcement officer as four officers were on the scene. The jury sent a message shooting an officer will not be tolerated, according to Carver.
“This is the threat they are exposed to every time they put on a uniform,” Carver said.
Matthew Pack, Ewers’ attorney, said at trial the shooting was unintentional and argued Ewers tried to hand the gun to Karajankovich and officers overreacted. Pack said at trial Ewers was intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .25, three times the legal limit to drive a vehicle, when the incident occurred.
“These things just didn’t happen in a vacuum,” Pack said.
He argued in favor of sentencing Ewers to a mandatory minimum of 13 years on the firearm-related charges and suspend the remaining portion.
Paula Moore, Ewers’ mother, testified Thursday her son is a good person who fell in with the wrong crowd and she doesn’t believe the 103-year sentence was appropriate.
“They don’t know Trevor,” Moore said in court. “They’re going by what they’re [prosecutors] saying about him. They want to act like he was a monster.”
Moore testified her son was left bleeding for 45 minutes and asked: “What about those monsters?”
“Where’s your moral compassion?” she asked during the cross-examination.
She said in court Ewers complains of back problems, suffered broken ribs in the incident and needed a blood transfusion for his injuries and also suffered from pneumonia while hospitalized.
She testified Ewers has been an ideal inmate as far as she is aware.
“I think they act like he murdered somebody,” Moore said. “He didn’t murder anybody. ... It was just an accidental thing that happened.”
Ewers testified at trial he had no memory of the shooting and said again Thursday his actions were unintentional.
“I had no intention to hurt anybody,” Ewers said. “This is a big misunderstanding.”
Yeatts told Ewers he made decisions that night that led to a cascade of effects on the victims, the defendant and his family. What he did in a few seconds has a lifetime of consequences, the judge said.
“There is no one in this courtroom who wishes they were here because of your actions,” Yeatts said.
While the court has the ability to lower a jury’s recommended sentence, Yeatts said “I cannot say this jury got it wrong.”
He also ordered Ewers pay more than $11,000 in restitution, which Pack objected to, and ordered credit for time served since Ewers’ arrest. Pack said he will appeal the rulings.
“My client and his family were disappointed but certainly we look forward to the appeal,” Pack said after the hearing.
Meanwhile, Ewers is suing both officers, Amherst Sheriff E.W. Viar and the county for $2 million in damages in a civil suit filed in Amherst Circuit Court Sept. 18. The suit alleges the officers engaged in misconduct and gross negligence, failed to properly notify dispatchers of Ewers’ wound in a timely manner and render first aid “after inflicting a life-threatening injury,” and claims Viar and the county failed to properly train Meador and Karajankovich.
Pack said the civil suit hadn’t been served yet on the defendants and a formal response from the other parties hasn’t yet been filed, according to court documents.
“We’ll be addressing a civil suit the first of the year,” Pack said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.