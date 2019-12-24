Friday morning a dispatcher with the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center set off the communication tones alerting firefighters of a structure fire on Preston Road.
It was the first call for the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department since its members responded to an automobile crash on Dec. 13, only to find one of the victims was their Fire Chief Charlie Bradshaw, along with his wife, Sherri.
You've read or heard the story: The Bradshaws and their twin grandchildren were on their way to a holiday party for the employees of Triangle Electric. A tree inexplicably fell on their Ford Explorer, and they crashed into trees. The adults died, but the children escaped.
So Lt. Ryan Mize was at the firehouse last week when his pager went off about the structure fire.
“Like normal, I grabbed a truck and headed to the call,” Mize wrote on his Facebook page. “After getting there and realizing the extent of the situation, I took command. I’ve never really been put in this type of scenario before … been on many scenes and always went to work, but this time, I had to stand back and oversee everything.”
The single-family home was destroyed by fire that day, but everyone was safe, and the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department was back in action and finding their footing without the leader they affectionately called “The Emperor.”
“To be honest, I was extremely nervous, and outside of my comfort zone, but while I was there, I felt a rush of ease come over me. You see, in the back of my mind, while I was in command, I knew that Chief [Bradshaw] was there helping me every step of the way,” Mize wrote.
Sunday afternoon Mize was at the firehouse cleaning up and putting away some things while it was quiet.
“This department will never be the same,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of calls since the accident. Morale is picking back up. We will continue doing our job and taking care of business as usual.
“We all miss him [Bradshaw] and wish he was still here, but this is our new door and we will move forward in a way that would have made him proud and the community proud.”
Owner and Manager of StarNews Charles Roark recalled encountering Bradshaw at a church fire the day after Christmas two years ago:
“I remember how gracious he was to the church members offering to let them meet at the fire department and have church.”
Bradshaw and his crew had responded to a fire at Antioch Christian Church on Spencer-Preston Road just after dark the day after Christmas in 2017. By the time they got there, the sanctuary was already engulfed in flames.
Although crews got the fire under control, the fire rekindled two days later and destroyed the rest of the building.
At that time the Bulletin reported: “For the time being, members of the Antioch Christian Church will meet at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. Service will begin the first Sunday of January at 11 a.m. and will continue at the fire department until further notice.”
That arrangement allowed members to regroup and rebuild the church.
“We’ve got the framework done, the sub-flooring is in, the top is on it,” said Charlie Spencer, a member of the church. “They say it will be finished by February.”
The coming of the new year not only will see the rebirth of the Antioch Christian Church but also the 50th anniversary of the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department.
“It’s coming up in May,” Mize said. “We plan to do something really special … a big community event. We will also dedicate a memorial for the department in his [Bradshaw’s] name, and we want all of the media involved.
“He [Bradshaw] loved talking to the media and pointing out what we do [for the community]. It’s a good recruitment tool, and people loved him.”
Roark agreed: “If Charlie saw me out covering a fire, he would go out of his way to see if I needed anything. If I needed a shot I couldn’t get, they [other firefighters] would tell me to stay back, but not Charlie. He would take me wherever I wanted to go.
“He wanted everyone to see how hard his guys worked, just how much they go through.
“Most people in EMS since the Cable 6 days [early days of StarNews] are not always nice to us, but he [Bradshaw] understood. He knew how to take advantage of the chance to show those volunteers that worked there how hard they worked and everybody wanted to work for Charlie.
“He was so gracious - that’s the word that described him. Everybody had a Charlie story, that’s how he affected people… something that he did for them that they couldn’t forget.
“Our community is lacking this kind of leadership. People like Charlie are hard to come by.”
“Why can’t we be more like him?” Roark said. “All of us, me included … why can’t we do more of what Charlie did?
“My memory of Charlie is of someone who went the extra mile.”
Rita Wade, a clerk at the Antioch Christian Church told the Martinsville Bulletin after the fire that took her church:
“I know we’re going to be all right, and I truly believe God has a purpose for all of this happening. I don’t know the reason. I may never know, but He has a purpose for it.”
Bradshaw instilled a purpose in the hearts and minds of countless volunteers who passed through the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department under his watch. The ones that are there now carry on the purpose he instilled in them.
“Myself and the members cannot thank the community enough for their support of this fire department,” Mize said. “Throughout the county and across the state fire departments have offered to help in some way. It’s been overwhelming.”
At the Preston Road fire, after the initial jitters of getting back in the saddle without their boss at the helm, firefighters found the many long hours of training and experience kicked in.
“Everyone that was there knew what to do to get the job done,” Mize wrote.
“At the end of this call, I could hear him say, ‘I love it,’ and I know he truly did.”
