Gov. Ralph Northam today ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to the continued spread of the coronavirus.
Schools will close from Monday through Friday at a minimum, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon.
Localities will maintain authority over specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning, while protecting the public health of teachers and staff.
“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” Northam said. “I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”
This breaking story will be updated.
