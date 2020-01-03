After weighing appeals from parents and former students, the Catholic Diocese of Richmond is standing by its original decision to close Holy Cross Regional Catholic School.
Bishop Barry Knestout made the announcement Thursday in a meeting with school officials and local pastors nearly two weeks after a group of parents privately urged him to reverse his decision to shutter the region’s only Catholic school, which is located on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg.
The announcement paves the way for the church to permanently close the 140-year-old institution in the spring.
“Given all the facts, and having received the input from the pastors, school administrative staff and school advisory board members, as well as the advice of my staff and others, the decision stands to close Holy Cross at the end of this school year,” Knestout said in a written statement.
At the time of the initial announcement in November, church officials pointed to declining enrollment at the school as the reason behind the closure. Since 2001, the student body has dwindled from 401 students to just 156.
The downturn has sapped tuition dollars. Over the last five years, Holy Cross saw annual operating losses ranging from $95,000 to $360,000, according to the church. Tuition for a 12th-grade student this year was $9,210.
Despite the financial challenges, supporters of the school urged the church to keep it open beyond the end of the academic year. In a nearly two-hour meeting in Richmond late last month, about a dozen parents and former students asked Knestout to approve plans to boost donations and increase enrollment.
Knestout agreed to consider the group’s proposal but ultimately decided that keeping the school open was not economically feasible. In a statement he described the school’s annual deficits as “unsustainable.”
In an email, Billy Wesley, a former Holy Cross student who helped lead the effort to save the school, said Knestout’s announcement left the group “disappointed and heartbroken.”
“We’ll continue to do everything we can to make this a fantastic year for the children,” Wesley, who chairs the school’s advisory board, said.
Some parents have discussed opening an independent Catholic school to replace the diocese-run Holy Cross. In a letter to congregants Thursday, Monsignor Michael McCarron, the pastor of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, said he believes the option may be viable.
“While the institution now passes, I am not convinced that Catholic education in Lynchburg is over,” McCarron said. “With the [bishop’s] cautious encouragement, I look forward to seeing if a new model can be brought to birth. Only our Lord Jesus and the gift of His Holy Spirit can know now.”
