The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 6,171 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 and 154 people have died as a result of the virus.
That's an increase of 424 cases from the 5,747 reported Monday.
There's one new case reported in Danville for a total of 22.
The VDH also said that 42,763 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 978 have been hospitalized.
New modeling by UVA researchers that was made public Monday suggests social distancing policies are slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia. The projections also point to a mid-August peak for new cases in the commonwealth.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
