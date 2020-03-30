The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 1,020 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 130 cases from 890 reported Sunday.
The VDH also said that 12,038 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 25 deaths.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
