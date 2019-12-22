By Shannon Keith
The (Lynchburg) News & Advance
FOREST
Ed Manz said the best Christmas present he ever received was a phone call from his son four years ago.
“My son, Robert, was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, and we hadn’t seen him in almost two years,” Manz said. “He called me up one day a few weeks before Christmas and said he was coming home.”
Manz said he was surprised to learn his son — an enlisted soldier in the United States Army — was able to get an almost $2,000 round-trip ticket to fly from Anchorage to his family’s home in Long Island, New York.
“He kept telling me that he didn’t understand what had happened,” Manz said. “He said that someone had sent him a ticket. I couldn’t believe it. It really made that Christmas special for my family.”
Robert Manz was one of 10 soldiers stationed in Alaska who were able to visit their families during Christmas in 2015 with the help of Byron and Melissa Davis, a Forest couple who founded Operation H.O.M.E. (Helping Our Military’s Enlisted), which raises funds to cover transportation costs for enlisted military personnel during the holidays.
The couple has helped more than 75 enlisted men and women from across the United States, Puerto Rico and the Philippines get home to their families and friends over the past four years.
“I just can’t get past the needs that are out there,” Byron Davis said. “These men and women are willing to protect the freedoms not only of people they know but the freedoms of people they have never met. They are willing to sacrifice so much and then often cannot get home to see their families.”
Davis said the idea for Operation H.O.M.E. was formed after his son, Justin — who was serving in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Richardson in Alaska — came home during Christmas in 2014.
“I was shocked at how expensive it was for a plane ticket during the holidays,” Davis said. “It can cost as much as $2,000 for a round-trip ticket.”
During Justin’s next visit home for Thanksgiving in 2015, Davis asked his son how many enlisted men and women stationed in Alaska could afford to go home for Christmas if they were granted leave during the holidays.
“Justin told me very few could actually afford to go,” Davis said. “That just broke my heart to think of them having to stay on base because they don’t have the money to travel home.”
Davis also discovered that many soldiers stationed in Alaska had not seen their families for two years or longer.
“An enlisted soldier [E-5 rank or less] brings home an average of about $1,800 a month,” Davis said. “That doesn’t leave a lot left over for travel expenses. I was surprised to learn how many soldiers can’t afford to come home any time of the year, much less during the holiday season.”
Davis said in early December that year he told his wife he was going to help some of the soldiers stationed in Alaska make it home for Christmas.
“I had no idea what I was going to do,” Davis said. “I just knew I had to do something.”
Davis said he and his wife contacted friends, family and business associates and raised more than $13,000 in 12 days. Forest chiropractor Todd MacDowall was one of the donors the first year and has remained a supporter of Operation H.O.M.E. since 2015.
“It’s something my wife and I really believe in,” MacDowall said. “The Davises are such wonderful people and I think they are doing a great thing to help our troops.”
After raising more than $13,000 back in 2015, Davis contacted Lt. Col. James Hall, the chaplain stationed at Fort Richardson, with the idea for Operation H.O.M.E.
“He had no idea who I was and probably thought I was crazy when I told him what I was thinking about doing,” Davis said. “However, I knew that he ministered to these soldiers and knew where the need was greatest.”
That year, with Hall’s help, the newly-formed organization sent 10 soldiers stationed in Alaska home for Christmas, including Manz’s son.
“After Robert came home, I got the information about this organization and contacted Byron to send him a check to help cover the cost of the ticket,” Manz said. “He told me that wouldn’t be necessary but I could donate to help other soldiers the next year. I have been involved ever since.”
Each year, Manz collects donations for Operation H.O.M.E. from his family and friends in New York.
“I got some of my fraternity buddies from college to chip in because it really is a great thing Byron Davis is doing,” Manz said. “I knew how special it was for my family when Robert came home that year and I want to do whatever I can to help other families.”
After that first year, the Davises continued raising funds and were able to reach out to additional military chaplains, sending 17 soldiers home for Christmas in 2016.
“We started with helping soldiers at the Alaska base we were familiar with,” Davis said. “However, as we began to grow, we were able to extend the help to other bases as well.”
Operation H.O.M.E. sent 25 soldiers home for Christmas in 2017 and 23 soldiers and two airmen with the United States Air Force in 2018. This year, the organization had the opportunity to help a member of the U.S. Navy and a serviceman of the U.S. Marine Corps as well as multiple soldiers in the U.S. Army.
“We were excited to expand to other branches of the military,” Davis said. “We helped two U.S. Air Force servicemen last year and we sent home our first sailor and first Marine this year.”
Davis reaches out to each of the soldiers the organization helps and said their stories inspire him to continue raising funds to get more enlisted personnel home during the holidays.
“One soldier was sending all his pay home to his family because his hometown was hit by a tornado that destroyed his parent’s home and took the roof off of his sister’s house,” Davis said. “Because he sent all of his money to them, he couldn’t save anything to get home. When I contacted him, I told him that we always send each soldier a package that includes, among other things, a military Bible. He asked me to send it to his hometown so he would be able to open one thing for Christmas that year.
“That really tore me up,” Davis said. “These soldiers sacrifice so much for us. God has placed a burden in my and Melissa’s heart to help as many of them as we can.”
