The Virginia Department of Health reported on their website Thursday that 94 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 17 over the 77 reported at noon on Wednesday.

A total of 1,923 people have been tested for the virus, VDH said, adding that 19 people are hospitalized.

There have been two deaths attributed to the virus in Virginia.

