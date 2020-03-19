The Virginia Department of Health reported on their website Thursday that 94 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 17 over the 77 reported at noon on Wednesday.
A total of 1,923 people have been tested for the virus, VDH said, adding that 19 people are hospitalized.
There have been two deaths attributed to the virus in Virginia.
