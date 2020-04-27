The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday there are 13,036 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state — an increase of 548 from the 12,488 reported Sunday.
Also, there are 454 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 10 from the 444 reported the previous day.
The VDH said 80,180 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 2,066 have been hospitalized, including 7 probable cases.
Last week, the VDH started also reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. As of Monday, there 499 probable cases and 4 probable deaths, bringing total cases and deaths to 13,535 and 458 respectively.
Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Danville currently has 33 reported cases and Pittsylvania County has 11.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 3,002. Fairfax County has 100 deaths.
There are confirmed cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 5 localities — Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville — don't have confirmed cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
