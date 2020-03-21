Northam orders 10-customer limit at restaurants, gyms

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a press conference in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The governor said Tuesday there are at least 67 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney listens in the background.

 DEAN HOFFMEYER

Virginia health officials said Saturday there are 152 cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

That's an increase of 38 cases over the 114 reported by the state on Friday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the state is changing testing criteria to give priority to medical staff treating people with the virus.

Northam also said the state is working to get more supplies like masks and gowns, and the governor has issued an executive order to allow hospitals and nursing homes to add more beds to deal with the pandemic.

