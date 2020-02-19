BEDFORD — A 21-year-old Bedford man has been arrested in connection with last month’s fire at the old Bedford Middle School, officials announced Wednesday.
Daniel Jared Flint was taken into custody Friday and charged with arson Wednesday, ending a nearly monthlong manhunt for the suspect behind the destructive fire
The blaze tore through the school in the early morning hours of Jan. 23, destroying much of the interior and jeopardizing plans to transform the nearly 100-year-old building into apartments.
No one was inside the historic structure at the time of the fire, but the sight of thick smoke billowing out of one of the town’s iconic landmarks shocked much of the community and put enormous pressure on police to find the culprit.
After receiving more than 100 tips, investigators pinpointed Flint as a suspect when his mother notified Flint’s parole officers that her son had told her he set the fire, according to court records filed in Bedford Circuit Court.
In an interview with police, Flint — a former Bedford Middle School student — admitted to setting the blaze, according to the records.
“Daniel went on to say that he set fire to the middle school building because he hated the building and wanted it to burn,” investigator D.J. Blackford wrote in a search warrant application.
At a press conference Wednesday, Bedford officials said Flint has been charged with arson and entering a building with the intent to commit arson. If convicted, he could face between seven and 30 years in prison.
Flint is being held at the Bedford Adult Detention Center without bond. A court hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Firefighters were called to the historic school at about 3 a.m. on Jan. 23 and crews from at least four local fire departments responded to the aggressive blaze, which burned for more than a day.
With the help of police K-9s, investigators discovered fire accelerants on multiple floors of the building, which led investigators to determine the fire was intentionally set.
Motion-activated surveillance cameras, which had been installed last summer after reports of vandalism, captured Flint entering the building shortly before 2 a.m.
Investigators believe Flint may have gained access to the building through an unsecured window on the eastern end of the structure. The footage shows he spent at least 16 minutes inside the old school.
After his arrest Friday, police seized clothing, two video game consoles and other evidence from his Longwood Avenue apartment, which sits about half a mile from the school.
“This is an ongoing investigation and we’re still trying to collect more evidence,” Bedford Chief of Police Todd Foreman said.
Flint has a history of criminal activity. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to a slate of charges, including accusations he shot at passing vehicles in the Thaxton area.
The court proceedings moved forward after a judge ruled Flint, who had previously been ordered to undergo mental health treatment, was competent to stand trial amid questions about his mental state.
As part of a plea agreement reached with Bedford County prosecutors at the time, Flint was sentenced to serve three years of supervised probation.
Dave McCormack, a Petersburg-based developer who has entered into an agreement with the town to redevelop the 8.37-acre site the old school sits on, has previously pledged to continue to work on the project.
McCormack was not immediately available for comment Wednesday, but Town Manager Bart Warner reiterated that pledge, though he cautioned the exact future of the site is now uncertain.
“We're still moving forward,” Warner said. “We anticipate there may be some changes in scope, but we're very gratified to have this element of the story behind us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.