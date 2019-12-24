Bassett family rebuilds Christmas yard show after vandals slashed their inflatables

A Christmas crime three years ago has had the surprising result of causing Mike and Sharon Peters to feel even more at home in their adopted community of Bassett.
For three decades, the Peters have decorated their yard lavishly for the holidays, with adornments including several dozen cheerful inflatable figures. They started the tradition in Florida and continued it in on Ridgewood Road in Bassett when they moved there in 2008.
Two weeks before Christmas in 2016, vandals came in the deep of the night and slashed two dozen inflatables, causing thousands of dollars in damages and ruining their decorations.
In October, while standing in his yard full of Halloween decorations, Mike Peters said that, on the day after the Christmas crime, he was at the point of giving up on decorating. Then he saw the school bus pass on its regular route.
The children’s faces just fell at the site of the colorful splashes of nylon splayed across the ground, he said. Normally, they looked out the windows in great joy and excitement.
That made him determined to regroup, to carry on the joy – even though that meant taping up the gash in each decoration.
That was only a temporary solution, his wife, Sharon Peters, said. The couple had to retape each decoration every day, and some of the gashes were up to 3 feet long.
A 17-foot long, 14-foot tall Santa sleigh and other items had been damaged beyond repair. Worse, some of the inflatable yard decorations had been passed down through the family. And although insurance would cover most of the cost of replacement, many of the unique designs of the inflatables no longer were for sale.
A change of heart
At the time of the crime, the couple had been planning to move to North Carolina. A for-sale sign was up in the yard among the decorations.
However, “after we saw the reactions from the community,” Sharon Peters said in a telephone interview Monday, “and the support from the community, we said, ‘You know what? We can’t find any place that feels more like home than here.’”
People from far and wide helped them recuperate both with positive comments and donations. The Peters did not accept any of the cash donations that were offered to them, they said, but they were grateful for many donations of inflatable decorations.
“Every morning I would open the door, and there would be a new blow-up sitting there,” Sharon Peters said.
They took the for-sale sign down and haven’t thought about moving since.
News of their loss spread across Virginia and North Carolina, from where the couple received supportive messages from strangers, she said.
As far as the financial loss, “we knew insurance money would kick in, and they had caught the kids by then, too,” she said.
Vandals are punished
The culprits were two 16-year-olds, she said.
One had stolen his sister’s car and picked up his friend, she said. “At 1 in the morning they didn’t have anything else to do is what they told the officer.”
As well as the Peters’ decorations, smaller numbers of decorations in other yards were destroyed, she said.
A report published Dec. 20, 2016, in the Martinsville Bulletin stated that two 16-year-olds were identified as the suspects in the destruction of Christmas decorations in Bassett, Stanleytown, Oak Level and Collinsville, including at the Peters’ property. One family’s car also was damaged as it sat in the driveway.
Each teenager faced one count of felony vandalism and two counts of misdemeanor vandalism, the report stated.
In court, the felony charges “were backed down to misdemeanors, and they paid $1,600 restitution between the two, and 100 hours of community service,” Peters said.
The $1,600 was the deductible amount left to the Peters after insurance, she said.
That wasn’t their only difficulty that year. At the time of the crime, Sharon Peters just had learned that she had cancer. “I lost a kidney that following march. I was sick. It was just really bad,” she said.
However, throughout 2017 she recuperated, and the Peters went full force again with that year’s Christmas decorations.
More than just inflatables
And so the Ridgewood Road Christmas display continues on, albeit with new precautions in place since the crime.
A fence is up around much of the display area (with a gate to open for visitors at appropriate times), the property is under video surveillance, and the couple now has two large dogs, she said.
This year’s display is a little less than in previous years just because her husband is recuperating from knee surgery, Peters said. That means she will be taking down all the decorations by herself, so they couple just put up as many as they thought she could handle.
“The kids go by on the school bus, and they hang out the window, they really do,” looking at the decorations, she said.
Kids watch in delight each year as the decorations go up, and they always have been welcome to walk though the yard under the lights for close-up looks.
Some evenings, Peters sits on the porch dressed as Santa. “Obviously, this year he can’t do it, because Santa can’t have anyone sitting on his knee” after surgery, but Santa will be back next year, she said.
The fun goes on during all the holidays, she said.
The yard also is thoroughly decorated for Halloween. On Halloween evening, “they come down. He’ll hide in the bushes. He’ll jump out and scare then, and they run right up the road. They come back for more,” Peters said.
"The parents are having a good time with it,” too, she said.
Parents and children alike leave them notes of appreciation but especially during that December of 2016.
“It made us realize – we never knew we had that kind of impact on the community,” Peters said.
