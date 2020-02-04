Danville Police are trying to determine whether the injury a man sustained early Tuesday is the result of gunfire.

Initially, officers report responding to a call at 12:27 a.m. of a gunshot victim at Applebee's on the 400 block of Old Mt. Cross Road.

Police treated a 28-year-old man at the scene for what they believed at the time to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He did not go to the hospital, police report. 

But investigators are now unsure whether the man had actually been shot because the wound was "superficial."

"Now we're unable to determine if they were struck by a bullet," said Lt. Mike Wallace.

Witnesses at the scene, however, said they heard gunfire at the time the man was wounded.

The investigation is ongoing, Wallace said.

Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.

