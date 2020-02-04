Danville police report charging a city man in connection with an early-morning shooting outside a restaurant Tuesday.
Omar Deonte Barbour, 27, of Danville, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of discharging a firearm at an occupied building.
Initially, police were trying to determine if gunfire was responsible for injuring a man at 12:27 a.m. at Applebee's on the 400 block of Old Mount Cross Road.
Police treated the 28-year-old man, reported to have superficial wounds, at the scene. He did not go to the hospital.
"Now we're unable to determine if they were struck by a bullet," Lt. Mike Wallace said shortly before noon.
Witnesses at the scene, however, said they heard gunfire at the time the man was wounded.
News of Barbour's arrest came hours later.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000 or use the crime reporting app CARE.
