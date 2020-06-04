The summer of 2020 is shaping up to look different than past years for myriad reasons, not the least of which being that local youth sports leagues will not be operating as normal.
The athletic programs for children in Danville and Pittsylvania County, much like high school, collegiate and professional leagues, are stuck waiting for guidance on how to proceed with competition as society continues to fend off the coronavirus.
In the Dan River Region, at least, the summer games will not go on.
The baseball and soccer leagues through the Danville Parks and Recreation Department were scheduled to begin in April, but there will be no attempt to play a shortened season at this point, said director Bill Sgrinia.
“We are waiting to see what happens before we even start discussing football, which starts in the fall,” Sgrinia added.
The city’s adult softball league could resume play in the fall. But for the most part, the city is waiting to see what decisions are made by the Virginia High School League, collegiate athletic programs and parks and recreation departments in other localities.
“We generally try to follow what the standard is, what would be accepted practice at the time,” he said.
In the meantime, Sgrinia estimated that about 150 baseball players and close to 300 soccer players will miss out on athletic competition this summer — at least, competitions organized through the city.
Mark Moore, the director of Parks and Recreation in Pittsylvania County, is facing the same situation.
The county traditionally offers youth baseball and softball during the summer, allowing a recreational outlet for an estimated 300 children. Moore said the county made the choice last week to cancel the summer seasons, a decision that he said goes against the stated goals of his position.
“The feeling I had was similar to the feeling I had when we closed our playgrounds,” Moore said. “Usually you’re providing quality-of-life things, opportunities to get out and move. You’re providing things to the community, and to have to take those things away, it kind of goes against your profession, so to speak.”
In the fall, Moore said the county still hopes to offer youth football and youth football cheerleading. Beyond that, he hopes to still be able to offer youth basketball and youth basketball cheerleading.
“The status of those leagues is to be determined, but we’re hopeful,” he said. “We’re still in the planning process of figuring out what the parameters are going to be.”
Moore said the boards for youth football and cheerleading will meet this month to determine a Plan A and a Plan B for the activities that are scheduled to resume Aug. 1.
As for the summer leagues that never got off the ground, Moore spoke of them in a melancholy tone.
“Canceling the youth sports season, we waited for as long as we could,” he said. “In the end it was the right decision based on the world today. And we’ll monitor these next phases and plan accordingly.”
