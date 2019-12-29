Thomas Mills joined the Danville YMCA when he was just a teenager.
At 84, he still spends a few days a week working out there. Other times, he goes outside of the wellness facility to the Riverwalk Trail where he runs.
Mills doesn’t just sprint to the nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and back. He jogs an average of 3 miles three times a week. He’s even completed several marathons.
His love of competitive running didn’t come until later in life, but Mills started enjoying an active lifestyle as a child.
“I don’t really know when I started, I’ve always done it,” Mills said. “Even when I was growing up, I’ve always done something, swimming or running or something.”
As a young boy, Mills joined the Danville YMCA at a former location — not the most recent previous building at 810 Main St. now the location of Union Church — but on the grounds of what’s now American National Bank’s headquarters, located at 628 Main St. There, he joined the swim team.
“That’s where I started going,” Mills said. “I guess when I was about 14 or 15 I got my lifeguard certificate and from then on I’ve been lifeguarding.”
Mills worked as a lifeguard at the Danville Family YMCA and took on both part-time and full-time positions during his career. He also became a masseur and practiced massage therapy at the local Y.
“I was there for I don’t know how many years,” Mills said. “When I was doing that, I was still teaching swimming and stuff like that.”
Now seven decades after he got his lifeguard certificate, Mills still ventures to the YMCA several times a week where he works out with weights.
According to Kathy Contratto, the aquatics director at the Danville Family YMCA, there are a multitude of classes for seniors who want to exercise. Contratto teaches Silver Sneakers classes, as well as water aerobics and water rehab classes and noted that she has seen many people improve their health and quality of life over her decade of working at the Y.
“We offer Silver Sneakers classes for older adults. Our Silver Sneakers class is a chair-based workout where we use light hand weights, resistance bands and small balls to work on muscle strength, range of movement, balance, coordination and endurance,” Contratto said. “Participants can do the whole class in the chair if needed, but can also stand more if they are more fit or want to challenge themselves more.”
The Y also offers a Silver Stretch class, which is a Silver Sneakers chair-based yoga class. This class focuses on flexibility, balance, range of movement and stress relief.
“Our water classes include water aerobics, aqua dance and water rehab and all are suitable for older adults. Working out in the water takes stress off of your joints and adds resistance to your workouts,” Contratto said. “Our water aerobics is a faster paced workout that includes a warm up, 30 minutes of cardio to get our heart rates up then a stretch [and] cool down at the end.”
Aqua dance classes are also a hit, as is the water rehab class. Many people go to the rehab class after experiencing joint replacements, heart surgery and strokes.
As people age, Contratto expressed that it’s important to stay active.
“It’s good for the body as well as the mind. Keeping active and working out can help lower blood pressure, blood sugar, help with mobility issues and help in pain management, therefore helping to decrease medications needed to treat these conditions,” Contratto said. “Maintaining a healthy lifestyle as we age can not only increase the quality of life but add years to your life expectancy.”
Chad Pickeral, wellness and personal training coordinator at the Danville Family YMCA, also noted benefits of keeping an individual’s body in good condition by exercising.
“It’s important because a body in motion continues to stay in motion. Keep active so you can remain in an active lifestyle. It’s healthier and you’ll live longer, generally speaking,” Pickeral said.
Pickeral also delved into the science behind staying active.
“Muscle fibers tend to contain multiple mitochondria, which aid in the production of ATP, and that’s what fuels the body so you’re able to do more for a longer period of time,” Pickeral said.
No matter the activity a person chooses, Mills had one piece of advice to successfully keep at it.
“The best thing to do is to find out what you want to do, if you want to run, if you want to walk, if you want to lift weights, whatever it is. The best thing to do is something that you enjoy doing,” Mills said. “Of course, when you do it you need to start off easy and build on up. If you do it too much when you first start, that wrecks the whole thing.”
For Mills, there’s no end in sight to the exercise routine that he enjoys.
“As long as them legs will stay in good shape,” Mills said. “I’m still running and I’m going to run as long as I can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.