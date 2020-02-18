Neighbors feared the wood-burning stove might have been the cause of the fatal blaze that erupted at 18 Oakland Ave. earlier this week.
Sandra Ragland, while standing within view of the home's charred remnants on Monday, noted that the couple who lived there burned a lot of wood to keep warm and needed to be taught how to use the stove.
"He wasn't familiar with making fire," she said, "so the landlord taught him how."
On Tuesday, fire officials confirmed the theory — a wood burning stove was the source of the fire. The blaze was caused by "improper use of heating equipment," Fire Marshal Shelby Irving reported.
The victims were identified as Wesley P. Delaney, 62, and his wife, Dawn Marie Delaney, 51, according to the Danville Fire Department.
A motorist driving along South Boston Road initially called in the fire at 3:58 a.m. Monday. Firefighters arrived to see a house so engulfed in flames they could not immediately enter to search for the occupants or fight the blaze from within. By the time firefighters wrapped up six hours later, the single-story home had been reduced to a handful of charred wooden beams standing upon a foundation brick and cinder blocks.
Police and fire officials spent Tuesday trying to contact the Delaneys' next of kin and properly identify the bodies of the deceased, said Danville Police Department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis.
"We are still trying to get positive identification," he said by Tuesday afternoon. The fire department publicly identified the couple hours later, at 5:28 p.m.
Investigators initially faced issues reaching out to family members of the deceased, Chivvis explained. Eventually, they did contact one relative of the Delaneys.
"We talked with the family to tell them 'this is who we think it was,'" he said.
The Delaneys were a quiet couple who mostly kept to themselves and didn't have any visitors, including family, Ragland said Monday.
"I didn't see too many people there," she said.
Terry Daniel, another neighbor of the Delaney's, explained that it was common to see the couple burning wood at night.
"I know they burnt a lot of wood,” he said as firefighters stowed away their gear on Monday. “I’m guessing that might’ve been what got them.”
