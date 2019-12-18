Everyone showed up for the preliminary hearing in Danville General District Court on Wednesday morning — the judge, suspect, prosecutor and defense attorney.
But there was no witness.
For that reason, Judge Robert L. Adams Jr. allowed the prosecutor to drop charges against a man accused of shooting at someone in October and later leading police on a high-speed chase.
“This case does highlight some of the issues my office faces and has to overcome in prosecuting some cases, especially violent and domestic cases,” Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman explained in an email after the Register & Bee asked if this was a common occurrence.
Bailiffs escorted a shackled George Lee Hairston III, 35, of Danville, into the courtroom to hear accusations on charges of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, use of a firearm, reckless driving and eluding police. Less than five minutes later, bailiffs escorted him out of the courtroom, with the charges no longer attributed to him.
“Unless the defendant is being held on other matters, he will be released,” Newman explained via email.
Hairston was the suspect in a report of shots fired at the 200 block of Northmont Boulevard on Oct. 3. A witness told police that Hairston shot at him following an argument and then drove away, later leading police on a high-speed chase, court documents state.
“The accused ran the red light at Riverside Dr./Mt. Cross Rd. almost striking a tractor trailer that was turning left,” wrote Cpl. H. Torres in a search warrant. “The accused ran several more red lights and got to an excess of 110 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone.”
During Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, Assistant Danville Commonwealth Attorney Edward Palmore asked the judge to grant a nolle prosequi motion, which means that the charges have been dropped but can be filed again.
“We haven’t been able to find the witness,” Palmore told the judge.
Newman later explained that the prosecutor’s office tried to contact the witness multiple times.
“My assistant called two phone numbers provided to this office from the Danville PD. The two numbers belonged to [the witness’] sister and girlfriend,” he wrote in an email. “A subpoena was given to the lead investigator to attempt to serve on the witness.”
In some cases, the city’s top prosecutor explained, a witness will state outright their unwillingness to testify in court.
“Reasons I have been told by some witnesses vary from not wanting to be labeled a snitch,” he said, “to not wanting defendant to see them, some scared, and some just don’t want to cooperate with law enforcement.”
The Register & Bee but could not locate the case witness at the address listed in court documents — a one-story home with broken doorbell and a rock-sized hole in a glass window.
Newman said he asked the lead investigator to continue to look for the witness, hoping to bring charges back “if they are warranted” — otherwise Hairston will go free.
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
